Four shortlisted as finalists for Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) have announced four shortlisted finalists for Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme, namely Institut Jantung Negara, Island Hospital, Mahkota Medical Centre and Subang Jaya Medical Centre.

According to MHTC, the shortlisted finalists were carefully selected through an extensive and rigorous qualifying process in 2022 that involved data analysis and on-site assessments.

Further to this, the finalists are advancing into the next phase of the programme – the Acceleration Period – which will continuously assess their growth and development against best practices and benchmarks in medical and service excellence, as well as international branding, over a three-year period.

“An integral part of the five-year Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint, the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme plays an instrumental role in transforming the healthcare ecosystem in Malaysia and the region.

“Through this programme, the country’s top hospitals are intensifying their commitment and endeavours to raise the bar of excellence in delivering exceptional end-to-end services to their patients, further reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a safe and trusted destination for healthcare.

“In support of the growth plan during the Acceleration Period 2023-2025, the shortlisted finalists will be granted several incentives,” said MHTC in a press release.

MHTC also said that these incentives include fast track facilitation to support the development milestones, flexibility of testing concepts with healthcare technology sandbox, access to programme mentors/advisors that will assist with programme development, progress assessment and monitoring, as well as a special Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) for qualifying capital expenditures.

In the statement, Dr Zaliha said she trusts that the flagship programme will promote innovation and excellence in medical services and bring everyone closer to achieving a more resilient healthcare system for the country and establish Malaysia Healthcare as a world-renowned and credible global healthcare brand.

“To this end, I am pleased to announce the provision of a Special Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) for the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme finalists, which will enable our shortlisted hospitals with the resources to make qualifying capital expenditures to support their growth plans during the acceleration period from 2023 to 2025.

“This special ITA will include technology investments aimed at driving digital transformation in healthcare, in line with Malaysia’s IR4.0 aspiration,” she said.

According to Dr Zaliha, the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme is an essential step forward in further elevating Malaysia Healthcare as a world-renowned and credible global healthcare brand in the travel and tourism industry.

Thus, it is consequently expected to play a significant role in the nation’s progress and development.

This will then have a positive impact on the country’s socioeconomic opportunities, including increased job opportunities for Malaysians as a result of hospital expansions, which will boost township and district-level development, she added.

The Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme is also a collaborative effort between MHTC and global medical accreditation bodies IQVIA and Joint Commission International (JCI).

IQVIA is a global leader in advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services for the life sciences industry, while JCI is an accreditation body that works to improve patient safety and healthcare quality in the international community through education, publications, advisory services, and international accreditation and certification.

Following that, MHTC is thus optimistic that the programme will fast-track the healthcare travel industry’s recovery and growth.

“Building upon the positive growth recorded in 2022 – recording more than RM1.3 billion Healthcare Traveller (HT) revenue, reaching 76 percent of its pre-pandemic performance of RM1.7 billion in 2019, MHTC is intensifying its efforts to forge industry sustainability and resilience to further enhance Malaysia Healthcare’s offerings, providing the best healthcare to the Rakyat and healthcare travellers,” said MHTC.

For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, go to website https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or social feeds at www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).