Freak fishing accident sees arrow pierce right through Ranau teen’s nose

RANAU (March 17): A teenage boy here endured half an hour of agony yesterday after an arrow accidentally pierced right through his nose.

It is believed that the 18-year-old boy had gone bowfishing with his friends when the incident happened around 4.30pm.

The boy was rushed to the Ranau Hospital but doctors there were unable to remove the arrow from his nose.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said personnel from the Ranau fire station were called to assist.

They managed to remove the arrow with a bolt cutter.

The spokesperson added that the boy was in stable condition when the operation ended at 5.11pm.