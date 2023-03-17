Hannah Yeoh lodges police report over allegations Kelantan denied rights to host Sukma

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has lodged a police report over Kelantan PAS Youth Chief Mohamad Kamal Mohamed statement over the organisation of the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Hannah tweeted that her office had lodged the report following allegations made by Mohamad Kamal that Kelantan was denied the rights to host the Games.

She said the allegations were slanderous as the state Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Wan Roslan Wan Hamat had agreed that the state would organise the 2028 edition, and it would provide additional time for the state to make preparations and construct sports facilities in Kelantan.

“Pray for me. Slandered by Bersatu people yesterday, today it’s Kelantan PAS Youth Chief, my office has lodged a police report,” he said.

Yesterday, a local media outlet reported that Mohamad Kamal claimed that Hannah used her minsterial powers to deny Kelantan the right to host 2024 Sukma.

Meanwhile, National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said in a separate statement that the decision to award Kelantan the 2028 Sukma was a result of discussions between the council and state representative Wan Roslan, that was approved by the Sukma Supreme Council at a meeting held yesterday.

“The statement is very irresponsible as it deviates from the facts and the council’s desire to ensure all states are able to be Sukma hosts. Kelantan is the only state that has yet to host Sukma.

“The decision to make Kelantan the 2028 Sukma hosts is to give the state government additional time to complete sports infrastructure for the Games,” he said.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Sarawak, who are ready to organise the 2024 Sukma following Johor’s decision to not host the Games.

Johor was supposed to host the 2020 edition, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the state chose to host the 2024 edition, followed by the 2026 edition in Kelantan, while the NSC would host the 2022 edition in the Klang Valley last September.

But the latest decision by the Sukma Supreme Council has determined that Sarawak will host the 2024 edition, the NSC the 2026 edition, followed by Kelantan in 2028. – Bernama