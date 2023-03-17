Johnical Rayong’s election petition struck out, Roy Gingkoi remains Lubok Antu MP

KUCHING (March 17): The High Court here today struck out an election petition filed by defeated Lubok Antu parliamentary candidate Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

High Court Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol ruled the petitioner failed to establish the allegations against the election results for Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be declared null and void on several grounds, including bribery and non-compliance of the election laws.

Roy had applied to strike out the petition while the preliminary objections were filed by the returning officer (RO) and the Election Commission (EC) on March 15.

The judge also ordered for RM10,000 costs to be paid to Roy and another RM10,000 to the RO and EC.

Roy was represented by Sim Hui Chuang, Alex Lim, Nicholas Wong, and Stella Sim, while the RO and EC were represented by Mohammad Al-Saifi Hashim, Saravanan Kuppusamy, Nor ‘Aqilah Abdul Halim and Nur Syazwani Abdul Aziz from the Attorney General’s Chamber.

Rayong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president and Engkilili assemblyman, was represented by counsels Clement Wong, Then Siaw Lian, Sia Ee Guan, and Christopher Chin.

Also present during the proceedings today was PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

On Jan 3, Rayong’s lawyer Clement had filed the election petition to seek a court declaration to nullify the election results for Lubok Antu parliamentary constituency.

He had said Rayong submitted three grounds for the petition, one of which was the failure of the RO to conduct a recount when requested after Rayong lost to Roy by a razor-thin majority of 100 votes.

The other two grounds involved alleged elements of bribery and corruption.

On Nov 23 last year, Rayong had requested the EC recount the votes and double-check the spoilt and unreturned votes, as well as the voter turnout.

He had expressed his disappointment that this did not occur on the side-lines of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

During the parliamentary election, Rayong polled 6,544 votes, while Roy obtained 6,644 in a four-cornered fight for Lubok Antu.

Incumbent Jugah Muyang, who stood on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, received 5,360 votes, while Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Langga Lias lost his deposit after garnering just 746 votes.

In total, there were 19,537 votes cast for the seat, with 200 spoilt votes and 43 unreturned ballot papers.

Voter turnout was 67.4 per cent. Lubok Antu constituency has 28,995 registered voters.