KPDN busts three premises in Kuching for selling fake chocolate malt beverages

KUCHING (March 17): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) Sarawak has raided three premises here after they were found to be possessing and selling chocolate malt beverages which are believed to be a counterfeit product.

The ministry in a statement said the raid today was conducted by their enforcement team who also seized 255 packets (2kg each) of the beverages worth RM9,815 from the three premises.

The case will be investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for being in possession or control to sell goods bearing falsely applied trademarks.

Upon conviction for the first offence under the Act, the offender can be fined up to RM10,000 for each counterfeit product or a jail sentence of three years or both.

“The ministry is advising and warning any individuals to not sell goods or items which have yet to obtain permission from the owner of the valid registered trademark,” said the statement.

The public should lodge their complaints to the ministry for any goods or items which they have discovered to be counterfeit.

The ministry can be contacted via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000, e-Aduan KPDN at http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my, their call centre at 1-800-886-800 or email to e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my.