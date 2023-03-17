LHDN, Kuching’s Chinese chamber of commerce collaborate on improving tax compliance rate

KUCHING (March 17): The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) has entered Into a collaboration with the China Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kuching (KCGCCI) on education and tax awareness programme to improve voluntary tax compliance rate.

Speaking at the launch of the collaboration yesterday which included a Q&A session on tax matters, Vijayen Nagalingham from LHDN advised taxpayers to submit their Declaration Form/Borang Nyata (BN) and pay their income tax within the prescribed period.

“The status of BN submission, refund process, e-Filing and monthly tax deduction (PCB) information can be checked through MyTax,” said Vijayen during the session.

He said the objective of the collaboration is to enhance tax awareness, education, and services to the public to increase voluntary tax compliance rate.

“Individual taxpayers and non-individual taxpayers can submit their Declaration Form for Assessment Year 2022 and Tahun Saraan 2022 through e-Filing from March 1, 2023.

“Taxpayers are advised to use the e-Filing service to submit their BN, and tax agents are encouraged to use the TAEF service,” he added.

He also informed that companies can use forms BE, BM, BT, MT, P, TF, TP, and E to pay their taxes starting from March 1.

“Taxpayers are also advised to use e-Filing services for the purpose of submitting their BN, which can be accessed through the official portal https://www.hasil.gov.my/ or directly through MyTax, via the portal https://mytax.hasil.gov.my or the smartphone application.

“Meanwhile, tax agents are encouraged to use the TAEF service (https://taef.hasil.gov.my/).

“If taxpayers are still having problems with passwords or PIN numbers, they can refer to the guidelines provided in MyTax, call 03-8911 1000 (domestic) / 603-8911 1100 (International), or visit the nearest service counter,” he added.

Meanwhile, KCGCCI president Datuk Tan Jit Kee hoped the tax awareness programme would provide a better picture about the importance of voluntary tax payment to the members of KCGCCI.

“In fact, there are many benefits that can be obtained, especially for the business community, if taxes are paid on schedule and in the right amount.

“One of them is that it opens up bright opportunities for you to borrow from banking institutions, and even the banks will seek you out to offer loans,” said Tan.

He added that the collaboration between LHDN and KCGCCI would ensure that their members would be good taxpayers.