Minister: Sarawak on track in advocating responsible tourism, environmental sustainability

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak is on track in advocating responsible tourism and environmental sustainability, said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

With the inaugural Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) 2023 taking place from March 17 to 19, he said this was on par with what is currently advocated in Europe.

“I just got back from Internationale Tourismusborse Berlin (ITB) 2023 in Berlin, Germany as well as a conference in Madrid, Spain a few days ago, and I can see the Europeans… Europe… they are so much into responsible tourism and sustainability.

“I believe what we are doing here (BIGEXS 2023) is right on track with what they are advocating in Europe right now,” he said when speaking at the BIGEXS 2023 opening at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 plan prioritises environmental sustainability as one of its seven key strategic thrusts.

As such, he expressed hope that the event will also inspire individuals to act towards preserving the planet’s natural heritage and promote sustainability.