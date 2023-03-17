Miri’s Pui to represent Malaysia at Southeast Asian karate meet

KUCHING (March 17): Sukma Perak bronze medalist Pui Ruiqi will represent Malaysia at the Southeast Asian Karate Tournament (Seakaf) in Manila, Philippines from today until Sunday.

The trainee from Doushinkan Dojo, which is the centre of excellence for karate in Miri, was selected into the national team based on his outstanding performance at the Malaysia Karate Federation (Makaf) Senior Karate Competition.

Pui won the silver in the men’s senior kumite below 60kg and demonstrated unlimited potential.

Doushinkan Dojo coach Ngui Siou Fong said he was very proud that 20-year-old Pui, who had trained under him since the age of eight, was chosen to represent the country.

“Currently, he is the only Sarawakian in the national squad. I hope he will have a bright future in the national team.

“I am also hoping that he will perform well in Manila and do the country and Sarawak proud,” Ngui added.