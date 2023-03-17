Police investigating death threats, vandalism acts against ‘Mentega Terbang’ crew

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Police have started investigations on the death threats and damage to the cars of director Khairi Anwar Jailani and scriptwriter Arjun Thanaraju of controversial film ‘Mentega Terbang’.

The incidents are being investigated as criminal intimidation by anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code and mischief causing losses under Section 427 of the same law.

Those convicted under Section 507 can be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or both while those found guilty under Section 427 face a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine, or both.

“The police view this incident seriously and will investigate until those involved are caught and brought to justice.

“Police also remind the public not to take any action that goes against the law,” Selangor police Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in a statement dated yesterday.

He disclosed that the two acts of vandalism on two cars took place on the same day but in different areas with the first reported in Ampang and the second in Kajang just hours apart.

He said the perpetrators appeared to have the same modus operandi in making threatening phone calls to the car owners before splashing paint on their vehicles and leaving behind life threatening messages on pieces of paper.

He advised the public not to make any speculation that can affect the nation’s harmony and peace.

The investigation is being handled by the Kajang district police.

Those with any further information about these two incidents can contact the closest police stations or call directly with the investigating officers of the case Inspector Mu’az Mazlan at 017-3978-8804 who is stationed at the Kajang district police headquarters, or Inspector Alif at 018-9834-211 who is stationed at Ampang district police headquarters.

Lawyer Zaid Malek who is representing Khairil and Arjun told Malay Mail that his clients filed separate police reports following the threats and vandalism acts earlier yesterday.

Zaid also pointed out that since Mentega Terbang made headlines, there have been constant attacks on the cast and crew online, however no report nor investigation has been conducted on the individuals concerned.

Federal police in Bukit Aman are investigating the local film and questioned its producer and six actors last Wednesday.

‘Mentega Terbang’, which is available for free on digital streaming platforms, has drawn flak from some Muslims in Malaysia who claimed the local film contains elements of religious pluralism that can affect their faith. — Malay Mail