PTPTN urged to reconsider Kuching first-class grad’s loan repayment waiver rejection

KUCHING (March 17): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen is urging the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to reconsider its decision to reject an application for loan repayment waiver by a university graduate here.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman, who is also Padungan assemblyman, said the graduate had obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce degree with first-class honours from UCSI University and had applied to PTPTN for loan repayment exemption.

One of the requirements for PTPTN loan repayment exemption is attaining a first-class degree.

Chong in a statement said PTPTN had rejected the graduate’s application on the ground that the course was not completed within the time specified in the loan agreement, even though the delay was caused by the university re-scheduling the time for the completion of the course due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he had met with Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying in Parliament on Wednesday to highlight the graduate’s plight.

“The appeal was submitted in late December 2022, but till this day PTPTN has not given any reply thereto.

“On behalf of the applicant, I submitted the letter to seek for YB Puan Lim Hui Ying’s assistance so that the applicant’s PTPTN loan can be waived, which the applicant has rightfully earned through all the hard work that she put in for her studies,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to Lim for agreeing to bring the matter to the attention of the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) to seek a solution, since PTPTN is under MoHE’s jurisdiction.