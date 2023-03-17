Rayong sad but won’t appeal Lubok Antu election petition ruling

KUCHING (March 17): Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa will not be filing an appeal after his Lubok Antu election petition was struck out by the High Court here today.

Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol ruled that Rayong failed to establish the allegations against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Roy Angau Gingkoi, the returning officer (RO), and Election Commission (EC).

When met by reporters, Rayong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president and Engkilili assemblyman, vowed to work harder for the next parliamentary election.

“To me this is not the end of the world and I have to work hard for PRU16,” he said.

“I’m very sad. Anyway, I have to work hard now.”

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who was also present for the proceedings, said the party had done its best and respected the court’s decision.

“To our opponents, it is a warning that if we see any malpractice or irregularities, we will petition to the court.

“So it is a lesson on our opponent to learn that justice will prevail in any of the elections. It is a good lesson for us and also the opponent,” he said.

Wong also warned GPS must not assume that the coalition can do anything it wants just because it is in power.

“We will take every measure to make sure that elections are fairly conducted and the results are fairly done,” he added.