Sarawak society backs proposed federal law for senior citizens

KUCHING (March 17): The Sarawak Gerontology and Geriatrics Society (SGGS) is in favour of the federal government’s intent to introduce a senior citizens Bill next year, said its president Dennis Tan.

However, he noted that many different factors have to be put into consideration as elderly welfare focuses on a wide spectrum of rights.

“The implementation of the Act must be based on previous studies and surveys, as each community may differ,” he said when contacted today.

Tan said one of SGGS’ objectives is to share ‘Healthy Living Protocols’ to enhance the golden years in sound health in order to age with dignity.

“We did express our concerns before. We can assist in promoting awareness of government’s policy relating to this particular issue from time to time,” he said.

SGGS was established to develop an initial awareness that will lead to a long-term health reform plan for Sarawak.

It organises talks and conferences, publishes newsletters and papers on gerontological research, and also networks with other similar organisations.

The society hopes to reach out to those in their golden years and empower them with the information to enrich their lives.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Raj Munni Sabu said the government aims to introduce a senior citizens Bill in Parliament next year, which may include penalties for irresponsible adult children.

She said the ministry will study the suitability of the law towards children who are not being responsible for their parents, ensuring that public awareness can be increased on caring for senior citizens.

She also said that the ministry welcomes the proposal to introduce a law that mandates salary deductions for children who send their parents to care centres or nursing homes if the children are capable but do not fulfil their responsibilities.

“However, for those who are unable to do so, the ministry has implemented various comprehensive initiatives to safeguard the welfare of elderly citizens in the country,” she said.