Sarawak’s junior taekwondo exponent Fedealis wins silver medal in Asean championship

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak’s junior pomsae athlete Fedealis Kom Twin managed a podium finish at the recent 16th Asean Taekwondo Federation Championship in Manila, Philippines.

The 15-year-old, who is a trainee at Kuching Taekwondo & Self-Defence Club (WTF), contributed a silver medal to the national team.

Coach Tan Cheng Qiang said Fedealis has become an inspiration for the club and all young members.

He said Fedealis did well in every match and put in a great effort to bag the silver medal to make the country proud.

“He has improved a lot after the short-term intensive training with the national team.

“Our heartfelt appreciation to Persatuan Taekwondo Negeri Sarawak (WTF) and Taekwondo Malaysia (WTF) for giving the opportunity for our young player to gain valuable experience in such big games,” he said.

Tan also thanked Fedealis’ family members for supporting him during the event.