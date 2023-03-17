STB to showcase various aspects of Sarawak at Matta Fair in KL

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) will be promoting various tourism offerings with 13 participating partners at the KL Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair 2023 from March 17 to 19, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) Kuala Lumpur.

STB’s Sarawak Pavilion is located on the ground floor 1H01 to 1H16.

The pavilion will showcase various aspects of Sarawak including culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, with a number of attractive tour packages from as low as RM250 for a 3-day-2-night stay.

“We are confident that we will be able to attract up to 10,000 visitors from the targeted 250,000 Matta visitors over the three days fair,” said a statement from STB yesterday.

Green travel enthusiasts will have many options to explore Sarawak’s eco-tourism products which include the iconic Unesco world heritage site Mulu National Park, authentic village homestay and Damai Beach Resort.

This year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will be held from June 23-25 at Sarawak Cultural Village. Sarawak has taken bold steps over the years towards creating and implementing a sustainable, eco-friendly festival for the RWMF and its other key events and festivals.

Visitors to Sarawak Pavilion can get their hands on authentic handmade crafts and be treated to a taste of Sarawak’s unique plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals. The pavilion will also showcase various aspects of Sarawak’s multi-ethnic communities and natural ecosystems as well as diverse flora and fauna to ensure continuous ‘Discovery of Sarawak’.

Other attractions include traditional ‘Sape’ music performance and ‘Kek Lapis’ sampling.

For more information on Sarawak Tourism Board and its participation in Matta Fair 2023, visit the official Sarawak Tourism Board website at www.sarawaktourism.com.