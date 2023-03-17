Suhakam commissioner lauds S’wak for granting temporary documentation to stateless children

KUCHING (March 17): Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Sarawak commissioner Dr John Chew has commended the Sarawak government’s initiative to grant temporary documentation to stateless children.

He called it an action done from the heart.

“It appeals to the conscience of the nation to see the plight of these statelessness persons. Though it is only temporary, two years for these children to have hope of a permanent solution.

“Indeed the Sarawak government has a heart; our duties to these children should extend beyond documentation. We must provide them with a permanent and secure upbringing,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Chew said statelessness is an emotive issue where lives are at stake.

He pointed out that for the stateless person, the process to establish personhood is fraught with the stigma of not knowing who he or she is.

“Various names are used and most circumstances are considered shameful by society: illegitimate, abandoned, unwanted.

“While the biological ‘parents’ affairs leading to this person could be hidden , away from society, this child’s physical presence could not,” he said.

Dr Chew said societal norms demand a child can only result from a legal marriage, adding that temporary ‘affairs’ with a pregnancy will bring shame to the girl; while a second ‘wife’ with children has doubtful status.

He believed some of the ‘circumstances’ are a result of living far away from administrative centres to process registration of birth or a proper marriage in the eyes of the law.

“These are facts of rural life in Sarawak where the struggle of daily living trumps over the need for a piece of paper. These papers may be lost, damaged by the vulgarities of the weather.

“While the bureaucracy or the justice system wrangles with the status of a person, an innocent child suffers,” he pointed out.

Dr Chew said a living person denied of his status is deprived of his human rights, including medical and social services.

He pointed out that at age six, the child cannot go to school, while at age 12, the child will not get a blue identification card — a rite of passage to adulthood in Malaysia.

“He cannot proceed to get a secondary education. He cannot get legitimate employment. He cannot get any travel document. He will face ‘deportation” without proper papers to establish his right to stay in the country.

“For a growing child, the injustice is much worse. The crucial years of child development are lost while waiting for proper documentation.

“He cannot get a driving licence, a necessity of modern livelihood. He cannot get a mobile phone. He cannot get married. What a miserable life this is,” said Dr Chew.

Yesterday, Sarawak issued temporary documents to a first batch of 73 stateless children, which will allow them to go to school and government clinics.