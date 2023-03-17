SUPP Women’s chief supports proposal for law against children neglecting their parents

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women’s chief Kho Teck Wan is in favour of the proposal by the Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu to look into suitable law to deal with children who failed to support their elderly and sick parents.

She said while helping with welfare cases, she has encountered some hardcore poor and sick elderly who were abandoned by their children who have the means to support them.

“These children indirectly increasing the burden of this country and our society.

“Some children who do not support their parents claimed the parents as dependents in their personal income tax, which makes the elderly parents ineligible for social welfare benefits,” she shared in a statement yesterday.

She cited the US as an example, where more than half of the states in the country have laws requiring adult children to support their impoverished parents.

“Some states extended the laws to support the impoverished relatives. Adult children can even go to jail in some states if they failed to provide the support needed. Canada, Germany, and France have some similar laws that ensure adult children provide for their impoverished parents. In France, support also includes elderly relatives.

“In Asia, Singapore, China, and India have laws that go after adult children who refuse to provide financial support to their ageing impoverished parents,” she said.

Kho added she is certain that the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Social Development will also refer to the legislation in these countries when studying this law.

“Countries that have already implemented such law have specified and taken into account the scope of parental support for adult children,” she said.

The government is expected to table the Senior Citizens Bill in Parliament next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told recently.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the Bill, which is expected to have its first reading in the august House next year, was one of the government’s efforts to protect senior citizens and deal with an ageing nation by 2030.

Following this, the ministry will scrutinise the suitability of the law against irresponsible children. This is also to ensure that there is awareness that caring for senior citizens is important.