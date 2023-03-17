Syed Saddiq: Muda members have no problem going to mosques, temples, churches for flood clean-ups

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Political party Muda’s multiracial members have no problem going to any houses of worship including mosques, temples and churches to help in cleaning up activities after floods, its party president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today amid growing debate on whether or not Muslims can visit the houses of worship of religions other than Islam.

The Muar MP said he disagreed with Selangor executive councillor member Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who in a March 14 statement, asserted that “any programme involving Muslims” in non-Muslim houses of worship is banned.

Syed Saddiq noted that Malaysia is a country with a diverse community of different races and religions and programmes and efforts to enhance harmony and mutual understanding should be welcomed by all.

“Muda is composed of members from various backgrounds. Muda members never had problems working together during community programmes. Muda members, no matter their religion or race, cleaned up together mosques, temples, churches, gurdwara and other houses of worship during flood clean-up works.

“I am confident for those who are Muslims, their faith was not affected at all to the extent of wanting to change religion,” he said in a statement.

Syed Saddiq said that as an MP, he has also visited non-Muslim houses of worship because he represents everyone in his Johor constituency and does not look at their race, religion or political affiliations.

“As a people’s representative, I have also visited the houses of worship of believers of other faiths many times and I can say there is no agenda to affect Islam in this country.

“I was invited because I represent my people without having to care what is their religion, what is their race, and what is their political beliefs. Their welfare is my responsibility,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also noted that Mohd Zawawi had highlighted that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) would take action on anyone who breaches the rules under Sections 5 and 6 of a 1988 Selangor state law and saying that the rules prohibit “any programme” involving Muslims at non-Muslims house of worship.

“Therefore, I wish to ask if this enactment will be applied on the country’s key leaders also if they visit these houses of worship?

“As Muda president, I wish to call more than 100,000 Muda members to visit any houses of worship. This country is our house together,” the MP said.

Mohd Zawawi is the Selangor chairman of the state Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee.

In his March 14 statement, he also mentioned a prohibition on “any programme” involving Muslims at houses of worship.

For Selangor’s Non-Islamic Religions (Control of Propagation Amongst Muslims) Enactment 1988 which Mohd Zawawi referred to, Section 5 covers the offence of subject a Muslim minor to influences of a non-Islamic religion — including by persuading, influencing or encouraging the receiving of instruction in any non-Islamic religion or taking part in any non-Islamic religion’s religious activity or act of worship or taking part in any activity for the benefit of a non-Islamic religion organised by non-Islamic religion bodies or institutions.

Section 6 covers the offence of approaching a Muslim to subject him to any speech on or display of any matter concerning a non-Islamic religion.

Section 5 is punishable upon conviction by a maximum one-year jail term or maximum RM10,000 fine or both, while Section 6 is punishable by a maximum six-month jail term or maximum RM5,000 fine or both.

Mohd Zawawi had also said non-governmental organisations should be more cautious when organising programmes involving religious sensitivities and they could refer to Jais and Selangor’s mufti department to enquire if they have any doubts.

He also said the Selangor state government hopes that Jais and the state mufti department could provide cooperation with all, especially regarding guidelines for religious activities at other religions’ houses of worship. — Malay Mail