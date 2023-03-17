Telang Usan rep: Sungai Akah bridge can now be used

MIRI (March 17): The Sungai Akah bridge which was damaged due to soil erosion recently is now accessible to vehicles after a private company came to repair it on Tuesday, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Dennis said he had been working hard to find ways to repair the bridge, which is the lifeline for villagers from Long Tebangan, Baram.

“Two years ago, I submitted a list of bridges and roads in Telang Usan that need urgent repair or rebuilding, including this Sungai Akah bridge.

“In fact, this proposal is already contained in the current Malaysian Plan. Pray that it will be realised soon,” he said.

He added that he would also be writing to the Forest Department for approval to cut several trees in the area for repairing the bridge.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan, on Tuesday, called on both federal and state governments to consider taking over bridges in Baram that were built by timber companies.

These bridges, as well as former logging roads throughout the constituency have been left abandoned over the years after logging companies stopped their operation there.

The bridges and roads were then not maintained and were often damaged especially during the rainy season.