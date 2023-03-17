Tiong: Validity of licence for tour operators, guides extended to five years

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has agreed to extend the validity period of licences for tour operators and tour guides from three to five years.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, however, said the tour operators and tour guides must comply with the regulations set by Motac.

“If they fail to comply, Motac will cancel their licence or we will reduce their tenure,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair today.

Motac is a government agency responsible for enforcing Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) including licensing tour operators under Section 5 and tour guides under Section 21.

In a separate development, Tiong said Motac and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are looking into the proposed closure of Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang here to traffic from 5pm to 2am.

He added this was due to many complaints received from visitors and pedestrians in the area who were concerned about their safety because many vehicles were passing through the street.

“Besides, we want to upgrade Jalan Alor, making it more like a tourist place. We want to create more outlets as a tourist spot,” he said.

Matta Fair is being held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) from March 17 to 19. – Bernama