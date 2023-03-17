UTS, DBP holds discourse on new book about Sibu’s Masjid Al-Qadim

SIBU (March 17): A discourse on the book titled “Masjid Al-Qadim Nadi Masyarakat Islam Sibu” was jointly held here yesterday by Dewan Bahasa Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) at Lakis Gallery, Al-Qadim Mosque.

The discourse was part of the book launch which was attended Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee last night at the same mosque.

According to UTS Research and Development Centre director professor Dr Salfarina Abdul Gapor, the book writing process had required a detailed study of historical documentation related to the mosque.

It was important to understand the relevant history for existing data to be further analysed, she added.

“There is a lack of reference and data available in regards to the Muslim community in Sibu. Fortunately, I found two books at the Sibu Municipal Library that are relevant,” she said as one of the panels during the discourse session.

The session was held for UTS experts to share ideas and findings related to the writing of the book on the mosque which is located at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

Moderated by the language planner for DBP Sarawak Saidatul Faiqah Samasu, it was attended by some 50 participants.

The panel included UTS School of Built Environment dean, associate professor Haris Fadzilah Abdul Rahman and its senior lecturer Muhammad Oliver Ensor Silini.

Al-Qadim Mosque was built in 1861 and is over 160 years old. It holds the capacity to accommodate 500 people at a time.

In 2017, the mosque was closed for restoration works where a group of UTS conservation experts were appointed as project consultants.

It was reopened in April last year by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.