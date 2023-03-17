Veteran Sarawakian journalist Clarence Ting passes away

SIBU (March 17): Veteran Sarawakian journalist Clarence Ting passed away at Sibu Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 64.

He joined The Borneo Post as a rookie reporter in 1987 and was attached to the Miri branch, where he would eventually serve as chief reporter.

In 1993, he joined the then Sarawak Tribune.

Former The Borneo Post senior managing editor Francis Chan said he first met Ting while an editor for the Sarawak Tribune.

“I remember him as a very dedicated reporter and a friendly person,” said Chan, who was among mourners at Sacred Heart Cathedral for Ting’s funeral mass this morning.

Chan said everyone who knew Ting had good words to say about him.

The Star reporter Andy Chua, who was a former colleague, described him as a hardworking reporter.

“When he was transferred to Bintulu, he once told me that he had to cover up to five functions a day. I have a high respect for him,” he said.

Chua recalled receiving a message from Ting’s wife Marie Doris Pui Tshiu Fan in 2011 informing him that Ting had suffered a stroke while on his way to an assignment.

“It was very sad as Ting had to quit his job and unfortunately, never fully recovered from his stroke ever since,” he added.

Former The Borneo Port reporter Danny Wong described Ting as a soft-spoken person who was very committed to his job.

“He was my chief reporter in Miri and we were housemates for two years. All those memories about him are still fresh in my mind and it would be hard to find fault with his affable character,” Wong said.

Author Eddy Puah, who worked with Ting at Sarawak Tribune, described him as a religious person who would base his actions and train of thought on what was right and what was wrong along religious lines.

“He would always stay on the path of righteousness.”

Puah said he knew Ting when the latter was Sarawak Tribune northern region bureau chief and he was responsible for the central region.

“In the span of five or six years where I interacted with Ting, I learned a lot from him.”

He also recalled Ting to be a non-confrontational person who would always be the first to search for a peaceful and amicable solution.

“In short, Ting was always the sanguine one in the group. We all learnt a lot from him. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” added Puah.

Ting will be cremated at Nirvana Memorial Park after which his ashes will be interred at the St Peter’s Church columbarium in Kuching.