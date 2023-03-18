Abg Jo: Unimas mulling new course for kindy teachers with keen eye for children’s aptitude

KUCHING (March 18): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is looking to create a new course to specially train kindergarten teachers who can spot a child’s potential from a young age, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had discussed this with Unimas vice chancellor Datuk Dr Mohd Kadim Suaidi on Friday.

“A lot was discussed, including from the points of psychology, philosophy and also the ability to identify the aptitude of the young children.

“Our kindergartens will be like any developed country, where the teachers have special training. Unimas is currently studying it and they are targetting to establish the course,” he told a press conference after officiating the state-level Women’s Day 2023 celebration themed ‘Embrace Equity’ at the Penview Convention Centre here today.

Earlier in his opening speech, Abang Johari said the special programme will train teachers in ways to engage with young children and identify their potential in various fields.

“These teachers must be able to identify the potential of our young from kindergarten – whether they have a tendency towards the performing arts, sports or science.

“Therefore, we have to produce teachers who are qualified and trained in this aspect. It is not easy, as it also deals with the psychological study of the ability of children. My aim is that when our children are identified that way, they can be trained in the fields they are good at,” he said.

He said that after the programme is approved by the Unimas Senata, the government will offer scholarships to the teachers.

“This has been done in Scandinavian countries where they have a small population but they have quality human resources. In the long run, in Sarawak we need to produce quality population in order to transform Sarawak into the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030,” he said.

