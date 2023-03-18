Anwar lambast leaders who fool the people

SHAH ALAM (March 18): The people, especially the Malays, should not be fooled any longer by leaders who claim to fight for their rights but at the same time go on to amass wealth, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pointed out that under his leadership, the rights and position of the Malays and Bumiputeras, as well as the other races were more secure now compared to before this.

“There is someone now who after 22 years and 22 months of being in power is lamenting about Malays losing everything, losing assets, shares. How not to, when you have amassed them for yourself, your family and your children. And then when you have lost power, you speak about (issues concerning) the people.

“Do not fool the people. The people must rise and fight for their rights. Gather them… and watch… The Tan Sri, the big tycoons, these few people are now planning to disrupt things using racial sentiments, inciting the Malays to hate the other races, using (the) loss of power (narrative).

“You were the government for three years recently, where was the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act (RUU 355), where were the plans to increase funding for Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah?” he said here today.

The PKR president said this while delivering his policy speech at the 2023 PKR Special National Congress, themed “Malaysia MADANI, Implementation of Idealism” at the Malawati Stadium here.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said through the Unity Government, Budget 2023 presented on Feb 24, increased funding for Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah and even more for Sabah and Sarawak since the two latter states were lagging behind in many areas.

“Please be cautious… patriotism, racism, religious bigotry…combined is the last refuge of the scoundrel. When you lose power, when challenged, when you are fearful of MACC (Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission) and the Inland Revenue Board coming down hard… you are worth billions (but) you don’t pay your taxes, you move your wealth abroad. What sort of Prime Minister should I be then?

“I would be stupid to let this go on while collecting taxes from the people. I will collect taxes from the rakyat but I will not allow the tycoons and rich companies to evade paying taxes,” he said.

The prime minister, meanwhile, reminded leaders not to play up racial sentiments, which he said would only cause the people and the nation to lose out.

“I want to stress here not to play up racial sentiments because the ones who will be burnt are the people. You (on the other hand) will fly off in your private jets.

“What do you think have we been doing the last four months? Have we made sacrifices in matters concerning language, religion and the rights of the Malays? Malay and Bumiputera rights are more secured now under us,” he said. – Bernama