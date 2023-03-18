Batu Kitang Night Market greatly benefits 70 vendors

KUCHING (March 18): Some 70 vendors have benefited from the just-concluded Batu Kitang Night Market, run in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

The programme, organised by Saberkas Batu Kitang, has enabled the participants to generate additional incomes for their families, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman.

“I’ve been made to understand that a night market like this can help the locals increase their income, especially those already in the business.

“I believe many of you have benefited from this night market, and well done for that,” he said at the closing ceremony for the market on Thursday night.

Lo also acknowledged the struggles faced by those in the business sector, who were still on the road to recovery from the impact imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has plagued our country for almost three years. Many of us are badly affected.

“We are grateful that we are recovering from the impact of the pandemic,” he said before extending appreciation to Saberkas Batu Kitang for taking the initiative to hold the night market.

In view of the coming Ramadan month, Lo called on the people of Kampung Batu Kitang to grab the opportunity to offer various types of food at the Ramadan bazaar.

According to him, the Ramadan bazaars have proven to attract not only the Muslims, but also the non-Muslims.

On Saberkas Batu Kitang, Lo said it had been carrying out various activities for the local communities since its establishment.

For the fasting month this year, the Saberkas branch will be distributing bubur lambuk to the public.

“The activities undertaken by Saberkas can help foster closer friendship among the youths besides playing a role in building up leadership skills in them,” he added.