Bintulu cops on manhunt for two men for armed robbery case

MIRI (March 18): The Bintulu police have launched a manhunt for two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery case of a convenience store in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu reported on March 16.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri today said one of the suspects had been arrested in a joint operation by the Bintulu and Miri district police headquarters (IPD) on Friday, of which a video of the arrest was widely circulated on Facebook since yesterday.

“On March 17 at 11.54am, the police detected a video being viralled on Facebook regarding an arrest by PDRM Bintulu and PDRM Miri at Jalan Bakam, Luak Bay Miri.

“The arrest involved a 27-year-old local man driving a red-coloured Proton Saga,” he said.

Azman said the arrest was made to assist police investigations into the armed robbery case in Bintulu where three suspects armed with ‘parangs’ robbed a convenience store and escaped with cash amounting to RM1,000 and two units of handphones.

Following a police report lodged on the incident, Azman said Crime Investigations Department (CID) personnel from IPD Bintulu and IPD Miri carried out surveillance and intelligence and detected the first suspect in Batu Niah yesterday.

“They then tailed the suspect from Batu Niah to a traffic light at Jalan Bakam, Luak Bay where they managed to intercept his vehicle, leading to his arrest,” he said.

To a question, Azman said the two other suspects, aged 26 and 33, who are still at large have criminal records.

“The first suspect we arrested had no past criminal record while the second and third suspect have nine and 22 criminal records respectively,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed and gang robbery.

Members of the public with information on the two suspects’ whereabouts can contact investigating officer Inspector Christina Edris at 014-3574148 or IPD Bintulu’s operation room at 086-318304.