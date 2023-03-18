Dr Hazland: S’wak gov’t ensures quality water, efficient sewage treatment

KUCHING (March 18): The Sarawak government will continue to provide equitable access to treated water supply and proper sewage treatment, said Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

“Clean water supply is vital not only for the basic human needs, but also for Sarawak’s economy, particularly in the manufacturing and tourism sector.

“With the availability of treated water, Sarawak will be able to venture into the generation of clean energy, hydro energy and hydrogen where all of these need water,” he said after witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Sar-Alam Indah (SAI) Sdn Bhd and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak here today.

The MoU commissions both parties to carry out an industrial research project on sludge accumulation rate and characteristics of septic tanks for proper wastewater management system.

Dr Hazland, who is also Demak Laut assemblyman, stressed on the needs for safeguarding water sources and for proper sanitation management for combating waterborne diseases.

“Proper hygiene resources reduce illness and death from disease and lead to improved health and socio-economic development.

“Wastewater, if untreated, will pollute waterways, thereby affecting water quality for human consumption and river aquatic ecosystem, causing waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and Hepatitis A to spread easily,” he said.

“Due to the severe climate change, extreme weather patterns and also growing population, the availability of clean water for drinking and human survival is at stake, thus it is important that efforts must be taken to ensure that our water resources are safeguarded and treated,” he stressed.