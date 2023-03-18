First phase of Miri’s Bulatan Park upgrading project completed

MIRI (March 18): The first phase of Bulatan Park upgrading project has been completed and has been handed over to Miri City Council (MCC) for future maintenance.

The RM1.5-million project that started in April 2022 included a jogging track, pond dipping platform, outdoor gym, basketball court and toilet as well as a security guardhouse.

The length of the jogging track has been extended to 2.5km and is said to be the longest jogging track in Sarawak.

Works on the pond dipping platform included replacing the floor and roof with new materials to allow visitors to feed the fish in the man-made lake.

Both projects commenced in April 2022 and were completed a month later.

Meanwhile, upgrading of the outdoor gym that commenced in October 2022 comprised gym accessories donated by Shin Yang Group, such as JF back stretch, JF arm stretch, body curl, hip swerve, beam hop, pommel horse, arm wheel and Taichi wheel. Black rubber tile flooring was also added to the gym.

Works on toilet facility and security guardhouse commenced on Sept 2022 and were completed in March 2023. There are two new security guard houses built in the park, and a modern-designed public toilet was built next to a basketball court to cater for more visitors to the park in the future.

The upgrading of the basketball court commenced in January 2023 and was completed in March. The work comprised replacement of chain link fencing as well as resurfacing of the entire court floor.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting, who witnessed the handing-over of the project expressed appreciation and gratitude towards those who contributed to the project.

“Before the upgrade, the public were concerned about safety at this park. Now that the park has been upgraded, it has become a wonderful place; and with Phase 2 coming up, we would like to see the park fully utilised by the people of Miri,” said the Piasau assemblyman at the handover ceremony at Bulatan Park yesterday.

Also present were Shin Yang Group of Companies chief operating officer Then Boon Liang who represented Group managing director and Group executive vice chairman Datuk James Ling Lu Kiong, MCC’s architect Zafirah Jaidi, and councillor Leslie Lau who is also special officer to Ting.

The project was sponsored by Shin Yang Group of Companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The Phase 2 upgrading work is expected to start soon and will comprise car park extension, pavilion, central park and garden, and a skate park that will be constructed in stages.