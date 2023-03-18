Flash floods strike Kuching city, Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (March 18): Heavy downpours since early this morning have caused flash floods in Kuching city and even Kota Samarahan.

This caused some nervy scenes as motorists manoeuvred through flooded parts of the road.

Among the areas reported to be hit by flash floods include the Mile 3 Roundabout, Rock Road, Taman Desa Wira, Padang Merdeka, Uni Garden and Taman Muara Tuang.

The Mile 3 Roundabout underpass was also inundated, with some cars seen having difficulties passing through the rising flood waters.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Sarawak in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Miri until 2pm today.

MORE TO COME