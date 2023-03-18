GM: SMA committed to intensifying S’wak’s digital development

KUCHING (March 18): Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will develop and monitor digital implementation besides helping to disseminate information on other government initiatives such as iSarawak Care, Open Data Portal, Smart City initiative and Digital Community Centre (DCC) this year, said its general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

He said the Sarawak government is committed to intensifying digital development especially towards achieving the goals of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Other programmes include introducing the functions of the Community Digital Centre (DCC) to the people of Sarawak, which can help speed up the digitisation process by giving them the opportunity to use the digital facilities provided.

“This programme is more focused and digital in nature, involving a total of 15 to 35 participants in a one-day programme that is specific to the field of digital entrepreneurship, e-government services and digital content creation,” he said in an interview on a local radio yesterday.

Zaidi informed that these programmes will meet the local community in Sri Aman, Lingga on March 20 and 21, in Dalat in the third week of May and in Long Lama in the third week of June.

He noted that making the people understand the objectives and initiatives is indeed “not easy given the topography of the state and the challenging demographic size”.

“I believe that the development of talents that are competent with current technology among Sarawakians can give confidence to investors to improve the state’s economy,” he added.

Zaidi regarded Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam Sarawak) as “one of the strong programme partners with SMA in carrying out digital awareness activities in Sarawak”.

Azam Sarawak communications officer Hassnal Hakim, who was also present in the interview, said that the Digital Inclusion Programme to be held involves SMA-Azam’s collaboration with the Resident’s and District Offices as well as the local government.

“It will involve a total of 150 to 200 members of the community, especially those outside the city,” he said.

Among the parties involved besides SMA and Azam are the local government, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), Public Communications Digitalisation Unit (SCSDU), Smart Agriculture practitioners, and e-commerce entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit www.sma.gov.my or AZAM Sarawak website at www.azam.org.my.