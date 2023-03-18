GOF personnel nab man in Miri, seize contraband totalling RM344,258.30

MIRI (March 18): The General Operations Force (GOF) 12th Battalion on Friday arrested a man and seized contraband worth RM344,258.30 in an ambush.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in the ambush at a premises in Permyjaya, the team confiscated 240 bottles of alcoholic beverages; 2,040 cans of beer of various brands; and 1,740 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

“They also nabbed a local man believed to be the caretaker of the premises,” he said in a press conference at the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Azman said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

In a separate case, Azman said that the Miri police recorded two successful operations dubbed ‘Ops Lusuh’ and ‘Ops Lejang’ in January and February this year.

In Ops Lusuh, a team from the Crime Investigations Department (CID) arrested four local men suspected to be the masterminds behind several missing telecommunication substation batteries around Bekenu and Batu Niah reported in January.

“All 65 batteries reported missing were recovered by the team,” he said.

Azman said in Ops Lejang, the police successfully crippled a gang of five local men involved in motorcycle theft in Miri.

“In the operation, the police also arrested three foreign men buying the stolen vehicles. The police also recovered seven motorcycles suspected to have been stolen,” he said.

On another note, Azman said the crime index for motorcycle theft in Miri for the first two months of 2023 had increased by two cases – a total of eight cases compared to the six cases in the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, Azman earlier handed over certificates of appreciation to 33 police personnel from IPD Miri for their hard work and commitment.

Also present at the press conference today were Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu and his deputy Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.