GRS will rule Sabah till next state election – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): The Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) will remain as the Sabah State Government until the 17th State Election based on the various scenarios that are happening in Sabah and the Federation.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor will remain as Chief Minister because he has a majority in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“The Sabah State Government will also present an anti-hopping law in the Sabah state assembly to curb the movement of state assembly members from one party to another,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, said this when he officiated the Sabah STAR extraordinary general meeting at the Datuk Guandee Kohoi Sokid Villa Hall here on Saturday.

The meeting was held to make several amendments to the STAR constitution to strengthen party, leadership, and expand member’s opportunities to serve the people.

According to Jeffrey, the people’s support for the GRS and the Federal Unity Government is also supported by the latest developments among the people who are beginning to accept the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) struggle agenda.

“The struggle to demand the constitutional rights of Sabah and Sarawak has become the main agenda among the leaders of political parties, especially in Sabah, including among YBs,” said Jeffrey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Keningau.

He explained that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s guarantee to implement the constitutional rights of Sabah and Sarawak also strengthened the confidence of the people of Sabah in the GRS government.

The guarantee, said Jeffrey, is an achievement of STAR’s struggle after the demand for constitutional rights was seen as a legal offense during the previous government under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed.