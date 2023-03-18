Honourees see Premier Award as homage to all hardworking women in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 18): All recipients of Sarawak Premier Award, presented in conjunction with the state-level Women’s Day 2023, hail it as a major acknowledgement of all the hardworking women in Sarawak.

Natasha Nasa Douglas Uggah, who received the award for women’s entrepreneurship, viewed the celebration as the state government’s acknowledgement of the important roles played by women and the family units.

“You can see today how Sarawak government not only empowers women, but also strengthens the family institution,” she said when met after the event launch at the Penview Convention Centre (PCC) in Demak here today.

Retired civil servant Norjanah Razali was honoured with the women’s leadership award, which she viewed as signifying the state government’s appreciation to what the people of Sarawak had been doing.

“I would also like to thank my family, friends and to all the women leaders whom I have known in several NGOs (non-governmental organisations) since my days in the government,” said the current Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institute vice-chairperson.

She said based on her experience in the civil service and engagement with many NGOs, she advocated ‘being kind to everyone and actively doing networking with other women associations, locally and internationally’.

“From there, we can expand our knowledge and work together for the development of women and the society in Sarawak, Malaysia and internationally,” said Norjanah, who is also the area president for South East Asia and the Far East of the Associated Country Women of the World.

Meanwhile, Kapitan Bernadette Geikie who represented the Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP) in accepting the outstanding NGO award, said she was happy to have been with movement over the past 13 years.

“I have been with SKUP over the last 13 years, where we are giving food to the homeless and the poor folks.

“Now, we have established the soup kitchen for them at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) in Wisma Ho Ho Lim at Jalan Abell.

“I urge the women out there to come and join SKUP, and give some love to the poor and the homeless communities; be a volunteer under the society.

“The young people can also come and help us out,” said the former civil servant.

The other two honourees are Manjeet Kaur Sidhu (Women Social Activist Award) and Christina Mamora (Special Achievement Award).

Each award recipient received a trophy, certificate and cash prizes.