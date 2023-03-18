Jana Wibawa: MACC arrests ex-deputy court registrar

PUTRAJAYA (March 18): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a former deputy court registrar on suspicion of conspiring to solicit bribes amounting to about RM2 million to help influence the investigation against a businessman implicated in the Jana Wibawa project

An MACC source said the male suspect in his 50s is believed to have asked for the bribe as an inducement to get the MACC to tamper with evidence given and make the businessman a witness instead.

He said the suspect was arrested at 9.30 pm upon presenting himself to testify at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office yesterday.

“The suspect was the deputy court registrar in Putrajaya before his retirement in December 2021,” the source said.

He said the individual has been remanded for three days from today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Ab Rahman, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama