Kelantan govt accepts Sukma Supreme Committee’s decision for state to host games in 2028

KOTA BARU (March 18): The Kelantan government accepts the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Supreme Committee’s decision that the state will host the Games in 2028.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the Kelantan government would not object to the decision either.

“The decision was made on Thursday that Kelantan will host Sukma 2028, but the details of the meeting cannot be disclosed.

“The reasons why our turn to be hosts is being delayed (from 2024 to 2028) must be referred to the Minister of Youth and Sports (Hannah Yeoh) herself. However, preparations to host Sukma 2028 will continue,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending Kelantan PAS Youth’s 64th Annual General Meeting, here today.

Meanwhile commenting on Hannah lodging a police report following Kelantan PAS Youth chief Mohamad Kamal Mohamed’s statement claiming that Kelantan’s right to host (the Games) in 2024 was denied, Wan Roslan said there may have been a misunderstanding about the statement issued by Mohamad Kamal.

“The statement issued by him reflects that young people are so excited that Sukma will be held in Kelantan.

“He may be worried that the Games will not be held in Kelantan because other states have hosted it twice.

“So I don’t think there is a problem if there is a mistake in the statement, the Youth leader’s statement should be corrected,” he said.

The media on Thursday had had reported that at the Sukma Supreme Council meeting on that day Sarawak were officially chosen to be hosts of Sukma 2024 while the National Sports Council (MSN) will host the Games in 2026.

Kelantan agreed to accept the responsibility of hosting the 2028 edition to give them a longer preparation period.

Hannah had said there was a rotation system for the hosting of the Games whereby it would be alternated between MSN and the states. – Bernama