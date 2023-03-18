Kg Long Kajang in Belaga suffering from ‘worst flood of the year’, says PKR man

KUCHING (March 18): Kampung Long Kajang in Belaga district has experienced the ‘worst flood of the year’, said national Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) council member Abun Sui Anyit.

He said that despite not being the year-end monsoon season, the village comprising 23 doors with 143 residents in Linau has been severely flooded.

“Maybe this has something to do with the logging activities actively taking place in the affected area?” he questioned in a statement.

However, he said the government was currently arranging for assistance to be delivered to the village.

“Its village chief Giau Bajan has expressed his hopes that the relevant authorities will quickly provide assistance to the villagers, who are mostly classified as under the B40-income group.

“The plantations of the Penan community was also flooded previously, so we hope the agriculture department will lessen the burden of the villagers due to the ordeal they are facing,” he said.