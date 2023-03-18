Malaysia Property Award 2022 recognises outstanding achievements in property development

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): The Malaysia Property Award 2022, the most sought-after award in the property development industry, will be having its awards presentation cum gala dinner on tonight at One World Hotel.

The gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony will be graced by Tun Seri Setia Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam from Melaka.

This year’s event will feature 12 categories, with a total of 16 awards presented including two individual awards. The winners are selected by a distinguished panel of jury and independent judges who have expertise and experience in the property industry.

“The Malaysia Property Award is considered the ‘OSCAR’ of property awards in Malaysia, and it is highly sought after because of the rigorous evaluation process that is undertaken, which gives credibility to the awards presented,” said FIABCI Malaysia president, Datuk Sr Firdaus Musa.

Firdaus also emphasises the importance of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) and SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) policies in future property development projects. He urges all winners, participants, and future participants to remain up-to-date, relevant, and sensitive to emerging trends in the industry, such as the trends towards modern smart homes and co-living spaces, to remain competitive and deliver what the market demands.

Dr. Yu Kee Su, on the other hand, says that the competition was incredibly tight this year, and the judges had a hard time selecting the winners: “The high level of excellence displayed in the submissions speaks to the quality of the property industry in Malaysia.”

The organizing committee is responsible for ensuring that the judging process is as objective as possible. Here, Yu compliments the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the Malaysia Property Awards continue to be a benchmark of excellence in the property industry: “They are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring that the awards reflect the latest developments in the industry.”

The organising committee also expresses its hope that the property industry will continue to be a major contributor to the economic growth and development of the country, creating jobs, driving innovation, and attracting foreign investment. Besides, they also hope to receive more submissions in the next year’s award from the winners and future participants.

The Malaysia Property Award 2022 promises to be an exceptional event, recognizing the exemplary contributions of individuals and organizations in the property industry.