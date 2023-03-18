Man succumbs to injuries sustained in accident at Jalan Telamat

SIBU (March 18): A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries sustained after the car he was driving collided with another car at Jalan Temalat, Song on Friday.

Three passengers in his car escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle also escaped with light injuries.

The deceased was identified as Wong Shew Xiong, who was the secretary of the Kapit Foochow Association’s Youth Section.

He was rushed to Kanowit Hospital after the accident, but passed away at 6pm.

Wong was there to take part in the three-day anniversary celebration of the 112th New Foochow Resettlement Day from March 14-16 and was returning to Kapit before the accident occurred.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said a distress call was received at 1.58pm on Friday.

“Upon arriving at the location, they found an accident involving two cars,” it said.

The operations commander did an inspection and installed cervical collars on the semi-conscious victims before sending them to Song clinic for observation.