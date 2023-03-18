Many Kuching parents see need for ‘No Lessons Week’ at start of school’s academic year

KUCHING (March 18): Many parents agree to students undergoing no lessons during the first week of Academic Year 2023-2024.

Mohammad Kamarul Haffeez Jasni, who himself is a teacher at a school in Sejingkat area here, supported the motion, believing that the first week should be an opportunity for teachers and students to familiarise themselves with one another through casual sharing sessions.

Moreover, he said fellow teachers could use this period to clear any administrative work that would often pile up in every term due to teaching and extra-curricular demands.

“Such one-week break from lessons also benefits students by allowing them to start the upcoming term with a clear mind, free from the stresses of coursework and homework,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Adding on, Mohammad Kamarul said both students and teachers could make full productive use of this ‘No Lessons Week’ in laying a strong foundation for the remainder of the current academic year.

“Ultimately, this time can be leveraged towards creating a positive learning environment and motivating the students further,” he said.

For Jong Poh Chan, the ‘No Lessons Week’ should benefit the primary school pupils more than those in secondary schools.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) fire investigation laboratory chemist said in view of the young children still being new to the primary school environment, with new teachers and new friends, a week’s break from lessons would assimilate them more smoothly and ‘help lessen the crying in the class’.

“The teachers can also hold fun activities in class in order to help their young charges familiarise themselves with their surroundings.

“That said, I think for Primary 2 to 6 pupils, just one ‘No Academic Day’ is fine, as they have already known their schoolmates and are familiar with the school system,” said Jong.

From a student’s perspective, Nia Eisha A Iskandar was ‘all yes’ for the first week of the school year to have no lessons.

“With us entering Form 5 in this upcoming term, I believe it’s beneficial for us to use this time to get to know each other better, especially when we change classmates or have new students coming in.

“The ‘No Lessons Week’ could also provide us with some additional time to plan our schedules and prepare for extra classes or tuitions.

“Moreover, this opportunity enables us to update our parents about school activities and any other necessary items,” said the 17-year-old student of SMK Demak Baru here.

Recently, the Education Ministry director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said there would be no lessons in the first week of the new Academic Year 2023/2024, commencing March 19 for Group A states (Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu), and March 20 for Group B states (Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya).