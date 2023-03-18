Nanta discharged from KL Hospital a week after knee surgery

KUCHING (March 18): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has been discharged from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today after spending over a week recovering from a knee surgery.

According to his Facebook post today, he underwent a total knee replacement surgery which utilised Robotic Surgery Assisted (Rosa) technology. The hospital is the first Health Ministry’s hospital which offers knee and hip replacement surgery using robotic technology.

“After over a week at the hospital and undergoing various follow-ups and physiotherapy, today, I am allowed to be discharged by the specialist doctor who monitored all my progress.

“Though I feel relieved and happy, I feel sad to leave my ‘family’ at HKL who took great care while I was hospitalised,” he said

He expressed his appreciation and admiration to the doctors, nurses, and staff of HKL for helping him ensure that his post-surgery recovery went well.

Nanta had surprised many during the current Parliament sitting as he had to move around in a wheelchair and using a walking cane.

It was reported on February 12 that the return of an old knee injury has left Nanta no choice but to opt for a surgery, as the pain came back and had worsened.