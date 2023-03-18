PN leaders should focus on checks-and-balances, not talking nonsense, says PKR man

KUCHING (March 18): Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders should concentrate fully on upholding checks and balances, in view of the coalition’s status as the Opposition, said national Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) council member Abun Sui Anyit.

Instead, he observed that they had been ‘talking nonsense’.

“The PN, which has chosen to not be part of the ‘Unity Government’, must respect the voters who have voted for their MPs, and hopefully, they would act as the representatives of the people, not slanderers.

“Also, stop scolding and insulting other leaders, especially the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister’s time should be used to work for the people, and not to be disturbed by the acts committed by the Opposition leaders, which seem to be leaning towards slandering,” said Abun, also PKR Sarawak deputy chairman, in a statement yesterday.

He also said most recently, some PN leaders had admitted to ‘trying to organise moves to form a government’ that they called ‘Kerajaan Atap Bocor’ (similar to backdoor government) as once voiced by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“We wonder – where do the supporters or MPs who support the formation of this ‘Kerajaan Atap Bocor’ come from?

“Who is the political party chairman who will support them? Can elected representatives jump ship when the Anti Party-Hopping Law has been enforced?

“It’s true when the Prime Minister, when asked to give a response, said it was not wrong for Hadi Awang to keep trying and keep dreaming,” said Abun, who reiterated the call upon PN leaders to stop slandering other leaders, especially the Prime Minister.

“When the Prime Minister sued you for slander, you said he was ‘vengeful’.

“Let’s build Malaysia with the current Prime Minister, who is respected by the world and is bringing a lot of investments into the country,” added Abun.