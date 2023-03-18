Police nab two men for robbing convenience store in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (March 18): Two men were arrested by the police at Kampung Wawasan Jaya, Semariang here at 4.30pm yesterday after they were identified to have robbed a 24-hour convenience store in MJC, Batu Kawa earlier in the day.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said one of the suspects was picked up by the police by the roadside, while the other was arrested inside a house in the same area.

“The first suspect, a 25-year-old, was found to have a previous criminal record for drugs while the second suspect, a 22-year-old, had previous records for gang robbery,” he said.

During the arrest, police also seized a car, knife, sickle, black bag and clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.

The police also found five packs of cigarettes, believed to be part of the items they robbed from the shop.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 395 or Section 397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery or robbery while armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.

They are also currently locked-up at the Siburan police station and are expected to be remanded today.