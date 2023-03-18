Premier hints positive development in Sarawak’s biofuel production

KUCHING (March 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would make an official announcement relating to Sarawak’s biofuel production, in two months’ time.

Making this known during a press conference held after he officiated at the state-level Women’s Day 2023 themed ‘Embrace Equity’ at the Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here today, he hinted the announcement as one that would ‘definitely change the whole economic dimension’.

“Wait for the next two months, when I will announce something about our plant producing biofuel.

“The details will be known by the next two months – we will officially announce it,” he told reporters.

Earlier, the Premier was asked to elaborate a mention in his speech about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim having contacted him and wanting to meet him today.

“He (Anwar) called me when I was in ‘umrah’ (non-haj visit to Mecca).

“We were talking about our borders and the industries coming to Sarawak.

“Our economy seems to be different in directions because of our new economy.

“We have a lot of (international) conferences, as we are in the forefront of the new economy, particularly in carbon mitigation, as well as (our) move towards green energy, so this is something new.

“Perhaps he wanted to know more about it,” he said.

In his speech, Abang Johari said the call from Anwar signified Sarawak gaining recognition for its ability to transform the economy.

The Premier said the policies that he made together with the Cabinet were the results of critical-thinking in looking at Sarawak’s strengths.

“Critical-thinking is very important. We have to look at ourselves, our strengths, our weaknesses.

“With that, we analyse and try to find solutions to upgrade ourselves… not only women, but men must also be able to do critical-thinking.

“God is great, giving Sarawak lots of resources, but we must know how to manage these resources. That is why our economy is shifting towards the new economy.”

Adding on, Abang Johari said in terms of economic empowerment, women had the potential in developing Sarawak towards 2030.

“When I emphasise on economic development, it is not limited to the cottage industry, but also in the heavy industry.

“We empower important posts upon qualified women who have the potential to be trained to higher levels,” he said.

Towards empowering women’s roles across various fields, Abang Johari had pledged RM2.5 million for the continuity of the Empowerment Capital Grant under the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Malaysia Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.