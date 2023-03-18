Premier: S’wak to conduct study to prepare for ageing society

KUCHING (March 18): With an estimated 15 per cent of Sarawak’s population expected to be aged 60 and above by the year 2028, the state needs to come up with a safety net for this ageing society, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had instructed the state’s Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development together with the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to conduct a study to prepare Sarawak for this ageing society.

“The whole world is going towards that (ageing society). It has become an international issue.

“So we have to establish a safety net for that category of the population,” he told a press conference after officiating at the state-level Women’s Day 2023 celebration themed ‘Embrace Equity’ at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) today.

Abang Johari also noted that there is a need for a better support system for the ageing society in the state.

“Some still can work, so these are the areas that we need to look into. The scenario is different now so we have to look from all aspects in terms of employment, in terms of pension fund, the ability to sustain themselves, some may be on their own, so healthcare have to be given to them. We also have to look into insurance scheme (for them) which is very important.

“The ministry and EPU will do the study for the future. We have to be prepared for the changes,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Malaysia Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.