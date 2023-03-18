Rosey: Nursery real foundation for children’s development

KUCHING (March 18): Some 3,061 early children education institutions (IPAKK) have been registered in Sarawak as of Dec 31, 2022.

Out of the number, 2,834 are kindergartens and 227 are nurseries, disclosed Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Development (KPWK) (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus.

“Out of the number of nurseries, 29 are home nurseries with a total of 203 children,” she said when met during her visit to Taska Rumah Bulan 101, a home nursery at Jalan Seladah, Tabuan Heights, yesterday.

The visit was the first Rosey and her team made to the home nursery this year as part of their routine visits to check on nurseries and kindergartens to hear from the operators the problems they might have, sharing knowledge and information, and what good practices they had seen outside that can be adopted by them and others.

“To us, the presence of nurseries and kindergartens helps our community a lot, especially the working parents and mothers. They can leave their children here and at the same time, the children can be educated early, to share and to bring them up and to boost their spirit.

“For us, the quality of the nursery means the quality of the children when they leave the nursery to go to Primary One because the nursery is the real foundation for the children’s development,” she said.

Taska Rumah Bulan 101 has nine pupils aged below four and is under the care of its principal Linna Kho Chey Guak, who has 13 years experience running a nursery. Its operating time is 7.30am to 5pm daily except weekends.

“Nursery schools play a great role in helping us to make sure that parents can work and since they do not have anyone else who can care for their children, they can send them to the nursery where they are taught about manners, learn how to socialise among friends. These are basic developments that we want in our children,” she said.

During the visit, Rosey presented savings boxes to the children.

“We hope that the culture of saving starts early and at the same time, their parents can motivate their children to save, since the children will bring the savings box home. That goes in line with the ministry’s theme for the children, Save for the Golden Future,” she said.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged that there is a lack of government-run nurseries and kindergartens in urban areas (which charge minimal fees), giving low-income parents a challenge when considering to send their children to these institutions and leaving them with no choice but to send their kids to private IPAKKs which charge higher fees.

“Therefore, the Sarawak government has approved a sum of RM2.5 million to subsidise private IPAKK fees for low-income groups to reduce the burden of parents sending their children to registered private IPAKKs,” she said.

Application for the subsidy was opened on March 13, 2023, and forms can be obtained through the respective agencies or through KPWK website.

“Applications are open to all registered private IPAKKs and for families with a household income of RM7,000 and below. The subsidy rate is as much as RM1,000 per year per child. We hope that incentives like these will help those in need,” she said.

Also present with Rosey were Early Childhood Division head Salina Bujang and KPWK deputy permanent secretary Colliner Gohe.