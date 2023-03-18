Rural, Regional Development Ministry channels over RM900 mln to implement 241 projects in S’wak this year

KUCHING (March 18): The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has channelled more than RM900 million for the implementation of 241 projects in Sarawak this year.

In announcing this, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said the allocation was for 38 new projects which include the construction of rural roads, social amenities projects, housing for the poor projects, and also for 203 extension projects.

She said such allocations proved that the federal government is committed to ensure that the infrastructure development in rural areas in Sarawak to be on par with those in Peninsular.

“The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has received RM510 million or a 10 per cent increase for this year’s budget allocation, making the total allocation to the ministry amounting to RM11.04 billion.

“With the implementation of the projects, it makes the total cost of 241 projects reach RM13.49 billion,” she said.

“The Ministry is determined to focus on balanced development between the two states in East Malaysia and Peninsular through distribution of large allocations, especially to Sabah and Sarawak,” she said during a session with the media here today.

Adding on, she said the ministry is planning to develop Sri Aman as one of the rice producers in the country and this will be implemented by its agency, the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

“The ministry is determined to ensure that Sarawak receives equal economic prosperity through large scale paddy cultivation in Sri Aman, which may be carried out at an area of about five thousand hectares.

“This is part of our efforts to ensure food security and as one of the ministries that has a role and responsibility for the rural areas, we are also directly involved in this effort,” said Rubiah, who is also Kota Samarahan MP.

Felcra, she said, is still in the process of identifying suitable lands for rice cultivation in Sri Aman as the agency has to conduct researches on land resource and also engagement sessions with other state’s relevant agencies.

“We haven’t identified the land yet. There are processes that Felcra needs to undergo. For example, they have to negotiate with the state government to find suitable lands for rice cultivation,” she told The Borneo Post when met after the event.

She added the Minister of Rural and Regional Development who is also the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, during his visit to Kuching a few weeks earlier, had given his assurance that the repair works for the logging roads in the state to be completed before the end of this year.

“Most of these repair works projects are in the northern Sarawak, such as in the interior areas in Miri, Limbang and Belaga,” she said.