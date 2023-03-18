Sabah team lifts Borneo Ladies Golf Challenge Trophy 2023

MIRI (March 18): Sabah emerged overall champion of the 21st Borneo Ladies Golf Challenge Trophy (BLGCT) tournament, which concluded at Miri Golf Club (KGM) today.

Hosts Sarawak took second place, Brunei third and Labuan, fourth.

This year’s event gathered some 150 players representing 18 golf clubs from all over Borneo.

The last time Miri hosted the tournament was in 2012.

In his speech for the prize-giving ceremony, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development of Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah praised the organiser and all the women golfers for their participation and involvement in making this tournament a success.

“The government always encourages sports – what better ways are there to foster friendship, make new ones, learn each other’s cultures and exchange views over various topics of interest.

“Golf is one sport that provides all these, as you spend four to five hours together in a round of play.

“The fact that my ministry is your biggest sponsor is proof of the support and commitment that we place in sports and related activities,” said Abdul Karim – also the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak – at the event on Friday night.

Abdul Karim’s speech was read by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Among those present were Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and his wife Datin Esther Balan-Gala who is also patron to BLGCT 2023, KGM president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and event’s organising committee chairwoman Marilyn Raja-Wright.

The BLGCT tournament has been run annually since 1991.