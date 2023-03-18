SSPCA lets dogs out after flood hits animal shelter in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (March 18): Several hundreds of dogs were let out from the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) animal shelter in Kota Sentosa today after it was inundated by flood water following heavy downpours since midnight.

This was confirmed by its chairperson Datin Dona Drury Wee when explaining the contents of video footage shared by netizens, adding that the dogs were also allowed to run loose in order to be rescued by volunteers later.

Two dogs were found drowned — one old-aged dog and another around eight months old.

“We have about 350 animals; probably half are not kept in cages. Today’s flooding is the worst — it hasn’t flooded since the overhead bridge was completed,” she said without elaborating on the development project nearby.

Wee, who had to abandon a prior function to rush to the shelter to help volunteers and SSPCA staff rescue the dogs, said the immediate measures would be cleaning up the animal shelter, while short- and long-term solutions will be discussed later on.

“We need the public or volunteers to help come and clean up the shelter tomorrow. Today (is impossible as) a lot of roads (leading to the shelter) are still flooded,” she said.

Wee said cash donations from any concerned members of the public are also needed to maintain the shelter and its activities.

The animal shelter was set up in the 1980s, while SSPCA was registered as a NGO roughly 61 years ago.