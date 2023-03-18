STB wins top state tourism board award

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) has been adjudged the most outstanding tourism board for 2022 at the inaugural Asian Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

The award was presented during the ATHA 2022-2023 event co-organised by TIN MEDIA (Malaysia’s First Independent Travel Trade Media) and Asia Hospitality Human Resource Association (AHHRA) in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and chief executive officer Noredah Othman were on hand to receive the award.

“This is a boost for a state government agency that has been recognised as the best among the many contenders, including those from other nations.

“The state government has placed an emphasis on tourism, and thus it is important to have exceptional management and team players within STB,” said Joniston, who is also state Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

“This will not only assist in achieving the state’s development goal, but it will also ensure that the government has the best agency working towards targeted objectives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Noredah said winning the award would serve as motivation for the STB team to continue doing their best in pushing state tourism to new heights.

“This demonstrates STB’s commitment to the industry, as well as the dedication of the staff to their work. To further establish Sabah as a preferred travel destination, Sabah Tourism will continue to explore new avenues for promotion and cooperation,” she said.

The event also saw four travel and tour companies from Sabah receiving award.

They are Amazing Borneo Tours and Events (Leading Tour Operator – Inbound Borneo); Borneo Calling Tour and Travel (Leading Adventure Tour Operator); D’Seven Travel and Tours (Leading Travel Agency – Outbound Religious Pilgrimage); and Nadi Borneo Tours (Leading Tourism Transport Company – Land).