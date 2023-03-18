SUPP members called to emulate Dr Soon’s loyalty to party

SIBU (March 18): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called on party members to emulate Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck’s loyalty to the party.

“Dr Soon has stayed with the party through good times and bad times and is our inspiration for his contribution to Sarawak and the people when he served as an assemblyman and assistant minister.

“He has always been very committed to the party and has also given opportunities and encouragement for the new generations to serve the party,” said Dr Sim.

Dr Soon’s 80th birthday celebration was held at Hai Bing Restaurant here on Thursday night in the presence of his wife, Datin Roseline Kho; Dudong branch SUPP chairman Wong Ching Yong; Dudong branch SUPP secretary Kapitan Kong Sing Ping; Dudong branch SUPP Bumiputera Unit Chairman Penghulu Paing Tawi and 200 party members.

While conveying Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s birthday greetings to Dr Soon, Dr Sim who is also the Deputy Premier recalled Dr Soon as a dedicated assistant minister to the Premier when they were both in the Housing Ministry then.

Dr Sim, who now helms the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, described Dr Soon’s vast leadership experience and loyalty to the party as an inspiration and should be emulated by SUPP’s new generation.

Dr Soon was a former Dudong assemblyman from 1991 to 2011. He also held the position of Assistant Minister of Public Health and Housing from 2006 to 2011.

He retired from politics in 2011 and now acts as the Advisor for SUPP Dudong Branch.