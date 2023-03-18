Tourism Ministry to produce creative industries directory, says deputy minister

MIRI (March 18): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts wants to produce a ‘Yellow Pages’-based directory on creative industries in Sarawak.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan said with such a directory, it will connect everyone involved in the creative industry and allow interested parties know what Sarawak has to offer.

“Through a series of townhall sessions for the creative industry throughout Sarawak, the ministry hopes to produce a directory with this information. We hope to get your input on how we can develop and bring Sarawak’s creative industry to a higher potential,” he said when officiating the Townhall for Creative Industry event here today.

Also present were Telang Usan assemblyman and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.

On the townhall session, Snowdan said its objective was to create an understanding of the creative industry in Sarawak and its first session was held in Kota Samarahan on Feb 25 this year.

He further said that the creative industry is extensive, and it has identified five major categories, with 18 sub-categories.

The five categories are creative arts, arts and culture, media production, design and information technology.

“There is much potential for Sarawak’s creative industry. We have 34 ethnic groups and each of them have their own unique art, culture and heritage. We hope to get everyone’s support and cooperation in making Sarawak’s creative industry grow and progress,” he said.

Snowdan said last year, the ministry supported 80 programmes based on art, culture and heritage under the Art, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund, which was to promote the recovery of the state’s heritage, arts and culture sector post-Covid-19.

“The ministry was pleased to see many non-government organisations take the initiative to apply and succeed in beneficial and meaningful programmes and activities. These programmes and activities have been able to strengthen awareness among the public that art, culture and heritage are still an essential part of our lives and can be further developed to a higher level.

“Although the fund was only for 2022, there is another grant that can be applied for under the ministry, which is the events grant which is to support arts, culture and heritage-related programmes and activities,” he said.